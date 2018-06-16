There are several big names in the home security camera industry, and NETGEAR is one of them. Its Arlo lineup has been around for many years, with the current Arlo Pro 2 having been released late last year. Amazon is currently offering a 6-pack (yes, six) of Arlo Pro 2 cameras for $849, a sizable $251 off its list price.

We last posted about an Arlo Pro 2 6-pack deal in May, when it had dropped to $899. This offer is $50 less, meaning that you're paying a little over $140 per unit. That's an excellent price for cameras that come with 1080p recording with two-way audio and night vision, wire-free installation, weather-resistance, and seven days of free cloud storage. Support for Amazon Alexa integration is present as well.

$849 is the lowest price we've seen for this kit. If you have a lot of rooms/spaces you need to keep an eye on at your house, this might just be worth it. Hit the source link below to pick one up.