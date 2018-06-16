Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have quite a few soccer apps thanks to the World Cup just starting, so make sure to check those out if you are a fan. Of course, the release ARK: Survival Evolved is probably the most significant news this week, but Bloons TD 6 and the quirky Silly Walks are also a couple of great titles worth exploring. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

ARK: Survival Evolved

Android Police coverage: ARK: Survival Evolved is here, so get ready to start taming your favorite prehistoric beasts

The Android port of ARK: Survival Evolved is here, and it actually plays pretty good if you happen to have the required hardware to run it. There are a few lag spikes here and there, but overall this is an excellent port, especially when you consider that the PC and console versions are very poorly optimized. The survival and crafting gameplay is just as great as ever, and the inclusion of physical controller support is a welcome sight indeed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $34.99

--

Dive into the ultimate mobile dino-adventure with ARK: Survival Evolved. A massive game world combines with 80+ unique dinosaurs and primal creatures for you to capture and tame - making for a survival experience bar-none. Meet up with other players and friends in this Jurassic-era world, to form tribes and work together to build colonies of survivors.

Bloons TD 6

Android Police coverage: The Bloons are finally back, grab 'Bloons TD 6' off of the Play Store right now

The Bloons tower defense franchise has had a lot of success, but it's been six years since the last entry in the series, which is a long time to go without refreshing your brand. Thankfully Ninja Kiwi has not lost its touch, as the newly released Bloons TD 6 is just as great as the last release. Sure, you're going to have to pay upfront and deal with plenty of in-app purchases, but somehow I doubt Bloons fans will mind.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

--

The Bloons are back and better than ever. Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way.

Muse Dash

X.D. Network is no stranger to rhythm-based games. Its latest release Muse Dash follows this trend, and it adds a splash of parkour gameplay into the mix in order to create something very amusing. So far there are 30 songs included, though more should be added soon. Different musical styles are matched to different scenes, enemies, and bosses. This should keep things fresh and entertaining.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties. This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game——Muse Dash.! Yes. You’re destined to be our Master. What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest. So, don’t worry.

Miner Merge

Lemon Jam Studio's Miner Merge works like any other incremental game. You start out with one shovel, and as you mine gold, you can create and combine new tools to help you earn more money. You can also tap on your miners to gain even more gold. As you earn your funds, you can pull out your miners to then add more that are at a higher level, which will continue as you advance through the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

At first I was a poor gold miner. After I dug my first piece of gold, I realize there’s much more to do. I founded my team and start to build the empire of golds.

Merge and get better mining tools

Make money by mining

Get more and more golds

Dribble Kid: Road to the World Cup

Dribble Kid: Road to the World Cup is obviously a soccer game, and considering that the World Cup is currently going on, it's no surprise to see a few developers taking advantage of the rare four year occurrence. The gameplay is simple to pick up. Your goal is to avoid as many soccer players as possible, and the closer you are to those players when you dodge them, the more points you will earn. So it takes a little bit of balance from the user to best judge how close is too close while trying to earn the highest score possible

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Dribble the defenders and beat the world football (soccer) stars.

Simple and engaging mechanics that test your reflexes.

Mechanics specially suited for touchscreen.

Fun pixel art graphics.

Boss Battles

Great chiptune music created by Ozzed (ozzed.net).

Hoop Rush

If its a day of the week the ends in Y, then it must mean Ketchapp has released another minimal endless runner on the Play Store. Seriously, this is starting to get out of hand. As you can see from the screenshots below Hoop Rush will have you controlling a hoop as it glides down a predetermined line. As the line twists and turns, you will have to move the hoop accordingly. THis simple setup works best as a time waster in between more important tasks, though any type of longevity is probably out of the question. All I'm waiting for now is for VOODOO to release the exact same game under a different name, and then circle of life will be complete.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Control the Hoop and keep the line without touching it. Gain insane speeds trying not to break red tubes. Collect gems and unlock cool skins.

Skylanders™ Ring of Heroes Beta

Com2US and Ubisoft have teamed up to create a new Skylander mobile game. It's called Skylanders Ring of Heroes, and it plays a lot like every other team-based hero collection RPG on the OS right now. Think MARVEL Future Fight, and you'll get the picture. For now, this is a beta release, which means there aren't any in-app purchases in the game just yet. So make sure to jump in before things get too bogged down with whatever monetization that gets added in the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

--

The ALL-NEW Skylanders mobile RPG is finally here. Join Spyro, Stealth Elf, and many more of your favorite Skylanders in this epic adventure of Skylanders™ Ring of Heroes. Build the ultimate Skylanders team.

Collect from more than 60+ Skylanders.

Level up, evolve, and awaken your Skylanders to make them stronger than ever before.

Equip your Skylanders with up to 10 magical Rune abilities.

Summon Skylanders and Villains alike to fight by your side.

Fatal Flap

If you couldn't tell by the name, Fatal Flap offers arcade-like gameplay similar to Flappy Bird. You will have to tap on the screen endlessly in order to stay in the air, but that is where the majority of similarities stop. This isn't an endless runner, after all, there are 75 stages to complete, and they can get very challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Fatal Flap is a minimalist, 2D, arcade adventure in which only those with the best reflexes will survive. Play the classic endless and see how long you can last, or play the level-based Races to challenge your way through increasingly difficult levels. You can unlock Challenge Modes for a faster, tougher, gameplay. But of course... watch out for danger on the way.

Slash Them All

I have to say, chopping off zombie heads to then watch as they fly into a basketball goal is very satisfying, and that's exactly what you'll be doing in Slash Them All. Sure, the concept may be low hanging fruit, but the delivery is done so well that the release is totally worth checking out even if you don't enjoy the majority of casual mobile games out there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Decapitate zombies and play basketball with their heads to score as many points as possible. More than twenty characters are to unlock. Grab your sword and go.

Dont Let Go

Dont Let Go is a unique endless runner that simulates two people holding hands as they free fall. Of course, this wouldn't be a game without a few obstacles in your way, so expect plenty of objects that will require you to thread your characters carefully through their small gaps. So yes, this is a challenging game, so be prepared before you dive in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Take a deep breath and keep your concentration high, while free falling through the endless void in high speed - Where obstacles coming from the abyss will try to make you let go. Feel the adrenaline and your heartbeat rising, as you continuously skydive faster through increasingly harder challenges and hug tightly to dodge and overcome the dangers.

Football Star 18 is another soccer game in this week's roundup, and this time around the gameplay focuses on kicking the ball in the goal. There are two modes to choose from, quick match and an endless mode. You'll be able to level up your skills to ensure that you can take on the toughest goalies, and there are more than a few customization options available to theme your ball and player outfit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

The most awaited event of football is just about to begin. This time, Russia is going to rock with WAKA WAKA. The champions are ready for the biggest showdown of the Football Cup. Are you? Soccer season is now at its peak & the football lovers are ready to cherish the victory of their favorite teams. Hybrid Humans provides soccer fanatics a chance to be Rio OR Leo.

Twenty48 Solitaire

VOODOO's Twenty48 Solitaire offers exactly what you would expect. It combines 2048 number crunching gameplay with the fun of a solitaire card game. Despite what you may think, the combination works well. All you have to do is merge the cards with the same numbers. This will of course get more and more tricky as you consolidate more and more cards, but that's half the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Put your sexy math skills to the test, build waterfalls and score Twenty48, in this awesome card game.

Merge cards of the same value

Score mega points with waterfalls

Make a Twenty48 card to unlock a special bonus

Out of the Loop

Tasty Rook's Out of the Loop is an enjoyable party game that's all about sniffing out who in your group is not privy to a secret keyword. Basically, you have to guess who is out of the lop in your group. The game supports three to nine players, and the short rounds mean everyone can get in on the fun even if you are busy with other tasks at the time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Out of the Loop is a fun and easy to learn new party game for 3-9 players. Play at a party, waiting in line or on your next road trip. Answer silly questions about the secret word to figure out who in the group doesn’t have a clue about what everyone else is talking about. Out of the Loop is a mobile party game by the creators of Triple Agent.

Fiete Soccer - Soccer games for Kids

With the rise in soccer apps this week it was only inevitable that one of them would concentrate on activities for children, and Fiete Soccer surely delivers on that front. The gameplay is simple enough for a child to understand, yet deep enough for anyone who wants to dig into its team building and Club ownership.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $5.99

--

Fiete Soccer is the kids soccer app for children ages 4 - 8. Play yourself in Championship mode all the way to the top of world soccer and get that trophy. Shoot impressive goals with your favorite team in a real stadium atmosphere. Become world champions. Win games, climb in the rankings, and get the soccer trophy. The better you play, the more the audience in the stadium will cheer you on.

Paint Hit

MAG Interactive's Paint Hit offers a unique take on precision shooting gameplay. You see, your goal is to paint pieces of a cylinder a few different colors. The thing is, you have to accurately shoot your paint at the areas that are yet to be colored. As you can imagine, this gets more and more difficult as things speed up and those unpainted areas get smaller and smaller.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

100's of levels. Challenge the bosses. Can you master their quirks? Great audio to help you get in the zone. Messy painting fun!

Stone Arena

Stone Arena is a real-time strategy game that borrows most of its gameplay from MOBAs and tower defense games. You get to take control of a hero and deploy a variety of different troops and units that you can command in battle. Selecting the best units for your hero is the key to success, so testing out all of the different combinations available to you is the key to discovering a winning strategy.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

--

Don’t worry, you aren’t alone in the fight! Your 2 teammates and 3 enemies can make each match unpredictable and constantly change due to your units, your ally’s units and how you take control! Craft team compositions and strategies! Will you fight head on? Or Assault the enemy players? Or will you rush to destroy their towers?! Join in the game and forge your own path to victory!

Silly Walks

Part Time Monkey's Silly Walks is a sharp-looking casual action game with simple controls. All you have to do is tap on the screen to make your character pivot on one foot. As it spins, you will want to tap again so that you can slowly and awkwardly walk towards your goal. There are a ton of obstacles you will have to avoid on your journey, and since your movement is slow, you will have to think out your moves very carefully.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $21.99

--

Silly Walks is a one-tap adventure game where everyday-household-objects have come to life. The evil Blender has kidnapped your friends for later blending-purposes - you must rescue them. Play as Pineapple, Cupcake, Hot Dog, Noodles, or as many other characters. Avoid getting squashed by Meat Hammers, run away from Cheese Graters and don't get cut by Kitchen Knives.

Giants War

Giants War is a card-based RPG from Gamevil that will have you recruiting a team of heroes to take on numerous enemies and giant bosses. Of course, you will also have to manage resources, build a bunch of towers, and recruit giants to so that you can create the largest base in the land. Every hero has a unique quest to embark upon, which should push the boundaries of longevity for those of you who are completionists.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Big things have small beginnings. BUT BIGGER THINGS HAVE BIG BEGINNINGS. Be a GIANT among heroes in this well-chiseled RPG. Featuring fast-paced gameplay and arcade-like action, this game might actually be too big and too fast for you to handle. Immerse yourself in this saga as you discover a world consumed by Giants.

Knights Chronicle

Knights Chronicle is the latest hero collection game from Netmarble, and it plays about as good as you would expect. Combat is turn-based, and the graphics are done very well. Of course, there will be plenty of heroes to collect for your team, though the drop rates for the better characters are really low at around one percent. If you don't mind the mediocre drop rate, then you'll probably find plenty to enjoy here.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Play now to get a 6★ Rebecca and 200 Crystals (equal to 10 Hero Summons). Knights Chronicle: Console-quality Animated RPG. An awesome adventure spanning time and space. Embark on a journey to the planet Garniel and meet over 100 unique heroes. Experience the next evolution of mobile graphics, battles, and storytelling.

Squad Rivals

In Squad Rivals, players get to create a squad of top YouTubers and digital influencers alongside a bunch of everyday characters, including chefs, hipsters, astronauts, clowns, and tech moguls. It's your squads' job to take back the town of Molasses from Greedy Corp. Sure, the graphics may look like they belong in a flash game, and the gameplay often feels very dull, but obviously these things aren't as important as the YouTuber tie-in branding.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Choose your ultimate Squad, attack and evade enemies, and take back the city from the evil Greedy Corp. Collect hundreds of characters from chefs, hipsters, astronauts, to tech moguls (to name a few), including top YouTube stars like Bart Baker, Chad Wild Clay, Azzyland, Angry Grandpa, and many more. Fight back with the right Squad across numerous game modes and levels across the city.

Cubiti Dash 'n' Dodge

Cubiti Dash 'n' Dodge is an enjoyable little casual game all about dodging. When you boot this up, you are placed on a set rectangular grid. Soon you will see different combinations of bombs falling on this grid. Certain bombs explode in certain ways, and it is your job to avoid those explosions at all costs. That's where the tapping comes in. Just tap where you want to move to avoid all those blasts, and you can journey forward, but one false move and it's game over, so make sure you stay on your toes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

--

Here at Cube Headquarters we are seriously crazy about cubes. We know that every single thing in the universe is better if it’s a cuboid. Watermelons, flowers, humans, wheels; everything. And now in partnership with the world’s squarest games developers, we bring to you Cubiti Dash ’n’ Dodge.! This is a special adventure game featuring the coolest collection of cubes ever conjured.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.