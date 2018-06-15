Snap Inc. is giving third-party developers the ability to integrate some of Snapchat’s best features into their own apps with the introduction of its new Snap Kit. Its tools will make it easier for users to share updates with their Snapchat friends, use Bitmoji on other platforms, and more.

Snap Kit promises to bring the experiences we love on Snapchat into some of our favorite apps — without compromising our private account data. It’s made up of four parts: Creative Kit, Login Kit, Bitmoji Kit, and Story Kit. Developers can pick and choose which parts they wish to use, depending on how they want to integrate Snapchat into their apps.

Creative Kit lets app makers integrate their own Snapchat stickers, filters, links, and more into Snapchat’s camera. It can be used to share things like high scores from your favorite games, workout stats, and even music playlists. Users can add their own touches within Snapchat itself before updating their Story or sharing with friends.

Login Kit gives Snapchatters the ability to link their Snapchat account to another platform, and bring their Bitmoji avatar along with them. Rather than creating a new account, or signing in with a service like Facebook, they can use Snapchat instead. Login Kit creates a secure, temporary login that doesn’t track activity.

Bitmoji Kit makes Bitmoji stickers available inside other apps. This allows Snapchatters to express themselves with their favorite stickers from almost anywhere, including third-party messaging services — if they add support.

Finally, Story Kit gives developers the ability to embed Snapchat Stories into their own platform. Public Stories can be found based on location, time, captions, and more. Snap suggests this would be ideal in a travel app, where Stories shot in certain locations will give users an idea of what to expect when they visit.

This is exciting news for Snapchat fans who want to use their account elsewhere, and get more out of Snapchat in the process. Snap will be hoping that it helps boost its user base in its fight back against Instagram. If you’re a developer and you’re interesting in finding out more about Snap Kit, follow the link below.