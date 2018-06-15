Ultimate Ears's BOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker may be a few years old now, but it's still one of the best on the market. With its recent discounts, it's become an even more enticing buy. But Amazon is currently offering the BOOM 2 for just $74.99, the lowest price we've ever seen, for today only.

The UE BOOM 2 has a bunch of qualities that make it so highly-rated. Its cylindrical shape not only allows for 360-degree sound, but it's also IPX7 water-resistant and shockproof. The battery lasts for 15 hours, and it has modern features like Alexa and Google integration. It even has more features than the more upmarket BLAST, which is a lot more expensive.

This $74.99 price is being offered as Amazon's Deal of the Day, which means that it's only valid for about 15 more hours as of publishing time. It's available on Deep Radiance (multicolored), Origami (black with white accents), Panther (black with yellow buttons), and Serendipity Blue (blue/white with patterns). Interestingly, same-day shipping is free for only the Deep Radiance model (for me at least).