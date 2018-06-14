Talon is my favorite Twitter client, since it offers many more features than the official app all while looking prettier — it also helps that I happen to like the developer, Luke Klinker, and his work. But earlier today, he announced that he had open sourced one of the most popular Twitter clients, just like he did with the previous version a few years ago.

Klinker says that this means that anyone can go look at his code – this being the whole point of open source to begin with – so you can go look through it, whether it be for inspiration or with a critical eye. While most of us end users won't see a front-facing change, savvy individuals can contribute their ideas to the app, which is to the benefit of all.

You can check out the Klinker Apps Github page here. If you haven't looked at Talon yet, I think it's worth doing so. Each of us has our favorite, just like we do with our Reddit apps (Sync, ftw), but it's one of the best ones around.