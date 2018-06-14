June 14, 2018. San Francisco - After over 15,000 people queued across 26 pop-ups in 11 countries across the world, OnePlus has sold more than one million units of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6, within 22 days.

The OnePlus 6 is the company’s fastest-selling device to date, with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T each selling one million units, within three months of launch.

“As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.”

OnePlus’ strategy of producing one flagship at a time has allowed the company to offer premium products coupled with quality user-experiences. Long term partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Qualcomm, along with partnerships with carrier networks like Elisa and O2 in Europe have further helped bolster the company’s presence across 36 countries around the world.

Earlier this year, the OnePlus 6 launch event sold-out with over 1,000 tickets bought in under 10 hours, and now the community continues to grow with over five million people across the world.

In North America alone, OnePlus increased its sales by 139% from 2016 to 2017. The company looks to continue its pattern of steady growth in 2018.