There was general discontent when OnePlus announced the new OnePlus 6 with a display notch and a glass back. Some OP fans claimed they'd never purchase the phone, but it appears they were a vocal minority. The company has just announced that the OP6 sold 1 million units in just 22 days, which is much faster than its previous phones.
You're probably wondering how that compares to those past phones. OnePlus says it took both the OnePlus 5 and 5T three months to hit 1 million units even with their lower prices. So, the OnePlus 6 is apparently selling three times faster than the company's 2017 flagship phones. OP previously sold out of the special edition white OnePlus 6 in a day.
OnePlus didn't break down sales per country but did note that sales were up last year by 139% in North America. It expects similar growth this year. If you were hoping the notch and glass design were temporary, think again.
June 14, 2018. San Francisco - After over 15,000 people queued across 26 pop-ups in 11 countries across the world, OnePlus has sold more than one million units of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6, within 22 days.The OnePlus 6 is the company’s fastest-selling device to date, with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T each selling one million units, within three months of launch.“As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.”OnePlus’ strategy of producing one flagship at a time has allowed the company to offer premium products coupled with quality user-experiences. Long term partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Qualcomm, along with partnerships with carrier networks like Elisa and O2 in Europe have further helped bolster the company’s presence across 36 countries around the world.Earlier this year, the OnePlus 6 launch event sold-out with over 1,000 tickets bought in under 10 hours, and now the community continues to grow with over five million people across the world.In North America alone, OnePlus increased its sales by 139% from 2016 to 2017. The company looks to continue its pattern of steady growth in 2018.
