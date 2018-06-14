Essential might be having some serious issues internally, but on the outside, all operations seem to be continuing normally. The Essential Phone's Android P Beta 1 just made its debut a few days ago, as did a camera update with several improvements. The company is now offering a pair of its Earphones HD, valued at $99, for free with the purchase of an Essential Phone.

Listen to this sweet deal: Purchase an Essential Phone today for $499 and receive a FREE pair of Essential Earphones|HD so you can hear the difference of MQA audio. Shop now: https://t.co/B69x23xFDR pic.twitter.com/Kj3V7S9PBT — Essential (@essential) June 14, 2018

We checked out the Essential Earphones HD and found that they're nicely-built, sound good, get very loud, and have strong bass. There are some downsides, including a background hiss and a single inline control button, as well as the $99 price. But given that the earphones are being included for free as part of this offer, the price is kind of a moot point. Given the limited selection of USB Type-C earphones on the market (still), these aren't a bad choice.

It's not clear when the offer will end, but Essential's site says that this is a limited-time offer. Hit the source link to grab an Essential Phone and a free pair of the Earphones HD.