Google's Text-to-Speech app is what lets the devices it runs on read text out loud to their users. The functionality is used for translation and accessibility services, among other things. It's updated pretty frequently: January saw the addition of Estonian, Romanian, and Slovak; last October, Filipino and Greek. Text-to-Speech's most recent update adds Canadian French, Javanese, and Sudanese.

WHAT'S NEW • Added support for French (Canadian), Javanese and Sudanese. • More voices to choose from for English (Australian), English (United Kingdom) and French (France). • All voices for a language are now downloaded together, saving storage space on your device. • Performance improvements for 64-bit devices. • Various other improvements to our voices.