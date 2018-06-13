Article Contents
Welcome back to Android Police's thrice-weekly app sales roundup. I have another list for you today, one that is quite similar to Monday's. You'll find one or two items in bold, but otherwise, mediocrity is the name of the game again. Peruse at your leisure.
Free
Apps
- Reminder PRO (Just Reminder) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Running Calculator: Pace, Predictions, Race Splits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ekstar Clock $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ekstar Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- TouchRemove $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ekstar Beauty $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Root Checker Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Applock - Fingerprint Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Penguin Memory for Kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK Escape $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Challenges PRO 2018 - Puzzles for Geniuses $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mathology - Brain Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ekstar Chess $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flip Trickster - Parkour Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Wars $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Ruggon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Belari - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- HD Wallpapers Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Verom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unrini - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soneo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Square Pixel Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Netomoji $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PDR Takip Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FSWizard Pro Machinist Calc $38.99 -> $18.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Journeys 2 Premium $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Booktime — audiobook player $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plumb bob, Level, Ruler - iHandy Carpenter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Total Phone Cleaner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Evoland $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Little Inferno $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUI 10 LIMITLESS - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vital Tones Depression Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones EI Pro $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- I am the queen $399.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Most Expensive Smoke $399.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
