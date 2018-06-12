Over a month ago, Verizon toyed with Galaxy S7 and S7 edge owners' hearts by saying that the Android 8.0 Oreo update was rolling out, when in reality it had simply posted the wrong changelog. However, Verizon has again updated its support pages for the S7 and S7 edge, presumably for real this time.
While the build numbers are actually Oreo build numbers this time (R16NW.G930VVRU4CRE5 for the S7 and R16NW.G935VVRU4CRE5 for the S7 edge), both still come with the now two-months-old April 2018 security patch. Standard Oreo features like Autofill, picture-in-picture, and notification dots are mentioned, as are Samsung-specific things like Dual Messenger and high-contrast keyboard options.
We haven't seen any actual reports of people getting the updates on their phones just yet, but let us know in the comments when you do.
Verizon has yet again pulled the Oreo changelogs, reverting them back to those for Nougat. We really didn't think Verizon would be doing this again, but here we are. It could be old cache, but who really knows at this point?
The saga of this update is drawing to a close. According to several reports we've received, the Oreo update is rolling out for really, really, real this time to the Verizon S7 and S7 Edge. Thanks, Brenden, David, Don, Jonathan, and Tommie!
