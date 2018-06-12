A new update is rolling out to the OnePlus 6, bringing with it a nice selection of changes and improvements. OxygenOS 5.1.6 adds some notable highlights, such as Portrait Mode for the front camera, support for VoLTE on Idea in India, and several other things. Without further ado, let's take a look at the changelog.
- Enable Idea VoLTE services in India
- Fixed stability issues for Dual Sim Cards
- Added Portrait Mode for the front camera
- Added preview for Light Bokeh effect in Portrait Mode of the rear camera
- Optimized call clarity
- Supported battery percentage in the status bar
- Improved ringtone volume and sound quality
- Now able to schedule Do Not Disturb(DND) mode
- Added Dual-4G network option in SIM & network settings
- Optimized power consumption and Improved system stability
- Added smart answer for Bluetooth - automatically answer incoming calls when connecting to Bluetooth devices
Idea subscribers should be happy to see that the OP6 now supports VoLTE on their carrier, and stability fixes for dual-SIM are very good to see. Portrait Mode fans, you can now use the shooting mode on the front camera. And if you're using Portrait with the rear lens, you can now see a preview when using the Light Bokeh effect.
Some of you may have noticed that the battery percentage indicator in the status bar was not an available option on the OnePlus 6. It's a small thing, but people like Artem and me rely on it daily. So it getting added in OxygenOS 5.1.6 is certainly nice. Continuing on with the notable changes, DND mode can now be scheduled, the phone supports a dual-4G network option, and you can automatically answer calls when connecting to Bluetooth devices.
Thanks, Ryne. Left: Normal; Right: Portrait Mode
The OTA is in a staged rollout right now, starting in Germany and Canada. You can always try the classic VPN trick, go with Oxygen Updater, or wait. OnePlus has not updated the downloads page at time of writing, so you can't go the manually flashing route just yet.
OnePlus has updated the OnePlus 6 downloads page, so you can flash the OxygenOS 5.1.6 in recovery. Just go here to get started.
- Source:
- OnePlus
