Hisense announced some new TVs back at CES in January, but we haven't heard a peep since then. Today, the H9 Plus Series 4K TVs are available for purchase. Why is this relevant? These TVs have Android TV and Assistant built-in.

Most TV makers are still using their own proprietary smart TV interface, but Sony has embraced Android TV on some of its screens. Now, you can add Hisense to the list. The H9 Plus Series comes in either 55-inches or 65-inches. They support Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, as well as local dimming, a 120Hz native refresh, and UHD upscaling.

With Android TV, you have access to all the streaming media apps in the Play Store. Google says there are currently 3,000 apps optimized for TVs, plus you get Google Assistant built-in. There's also a special app pre-loaded to stream the 2018 World Cup.

The 55-inch model retails for $699.99 and the 65-inch version is $1,199.99. The TV is already live at Best Buy, but it will eventually go on sale at Walmart and Hisense Direct, too.