Since last November, we have been able to issue two queries to our Google Home speakers at once and they would understand them. But at this year's I/O, Google promised improvements to multiple commands that would require less verbosity and would allow more than two commands at a time. Those changes appear to be live, but likely limited to English language only.

First up, Google tweeted that Google Home now understands up to three queries together, though it says the feature is only available in English in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. I have spent the better part of an hour trying different combinations of three commands in US English, but I can't get it to understand more than two. However, at least one user says it's working for him in the UK, so your mileage may vary.

You’re not the only one who can multitask. Now Google Home can perform up to three queries at a time, so you can get more done. pic.twitter.com/7jTd97Evus — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 11, 2018

Second, while testing this, I decided to check whether the smarter multiple commands parsing is now live, and lo-and-behold it is. If you recall, when multiple commands rolled around, you had to say the two complete commands separated by "and." That lead to unnatural sentences like "turn on the lights in the living room and turn on the lights in the kitchen." But as promised at I/O, Home can now understand the more natural "turn on the lights in the living room and the kitchen." I tested it with several commands for my smart home and I was able to get it to work for two lights (I don't have light groups), one light + one A/C unit, and one light + one scene (Harmony through SmartThings).

I am not sure how long this has been live as Google didn't announce it and we haven't been testing it, but I think it's relatively new as the support page still says this won't work. You should give it a go and see if it works for you.