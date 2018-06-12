Google has made a few moves to get more people using Google Express, not all of which have been popular. Remember when Assistant's shopping list moved to Express? The latest change is only temporary, but it comes free of drawbacks. For a limited time, the threshold for free delivery on Express has dropped to $15 at most stores.

Google Express charges a $4.99 delivery fee for orders under a certain amount. That amount varies from store to store, but it's usually $25-35. The new cutoff is $15. As long as you clear that, you don't have to pay the delivery fee. This is separate from the shipping fee that some stores charge, which only applies if they handle their own shipping independent of Google.

According to Google, this promotion applies to most of its retail partners. Unfortunately, some of the big names aren't included. Here are the stores that aren't part of the deal.

Costco

Hayneedle

Overstock

Swimoutlet

Wayfair

HearthSong

LuxeDecor

Musician's Friend

Nothing Like This

PartyBell.com

Plow and Hearth

Society6

ToyWiz.com

We don't know how long the lower minimum order value will last. It started yesterday (June 11th) and will end at some point in the indeterminate future.

We also have a referral link that'll get you $10 off your first order if you're a new customer. (Full disclosure, it's a referral program, and Artem will also receive a $10 credit for each person that signs up.)