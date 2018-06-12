Back in February, Google announced the Android Enterprise Recommended program, which defines which phones are ideal for business use. Devices in the program have to follow a set of guidelines from Google, such as rolling out security updates within 90 days of release. The company announced today that a handful of more devices have been added to the program, including the Moto G6, Huawei P20/P20 Pro, and Sony Xperia XZ2.

Here are all the new devices:

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 and 10.8 (the first tablets)

Sharp AQUOS SH 10-K

Sonim XP8

Sony Xperia XZ2/XZ2 Compact

Motorola Moto G6/G6 Plus

Moto Z3 Play

Huawei P20/P20 Pro

BlackBerry Key2

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 6

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The program now includes 39 devices, and major companies are starting to adopt the program. HSBC's head of project management told Google, "We are only going to consider supporting Android Enterprise Recommended devices within our ecosystem. For us, that means we can set a baseline for the manageability of the device, the way it's enrolled, level of security patching it gets, and the consistency of the device."