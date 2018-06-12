Google revealed Linux app support for Chromebooks at this year's I/O conference, but at the time the only supported device was the first-party Pixelbook. The 2nd device to get the feature was Samsung's ARM-powered Chromebook Plus, and other recently released devices Like HP's Chromebook x2 haven't had Linux app support at all. But, if a recent commit is any indicator, Acer's Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 may be the first Chromebooks to run Linux apps from day 1, no update necessary.

The commit was first noticed by XDA Developers, indicating that all 'Nami' devices (the platform hardware name shared by the Acer Chromebook 13/Spin 13 and some upcoming enterprise-level devices from other OEMs) will have Linux application support. The commit was also apparently cherry-picked for a Chrome OS v68 branch, which is the next stable version and should land in a month or two. That could indicate that support will be baked-in from day one, assuming the pair of Chromebooks ship with v68.