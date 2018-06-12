Following its announcement (alongside two other new Nokia phones) late last month, the Nokia 3.1 is now available for pre-order in the US via Amazon. The inexpensive Android One phone will cost $159, and Amazon's listing says that it'll be released on July 2nd.

As we already knew, the Nokia 3.1 isn't an especially powerful phone. It sports a 5.2" 720p display, a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6750, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 2,990mAh battery. Unfortunately, it uses microUSB, and it looks like we're not getting the 3GB/32GB model stateside.

The phone will cost $159 from Amazon, and it's available in black, blue, and white. Amazon's listing says that the Nokia 3.1 will be released on July 2nd, which seems realistic. Hit the source link below to pre-order one.