Motorola has long been king of the mid-range selection here in the US, and the new Moto G6 continues that trend, mixing impressive specs like a 5.7" 108op 18:9 display, dual camera system, and Android 8.0 Oreo with an affordable price. That's why Ting and Android Police are teaming up to give away three brand new, unlocked Moto G6 phones.

For the uninitiated, Ting is an MVNO that uses both T-Mobile and Sprint to provide its subscribers with service—sort of like Google's Project Fi. Unlike Fi, though, it offers significantly more freedom in the devices it supports, with an incredibly wide and varied selection that includes Moto's recent G6, as well as Samsung's Galaxy S9, Google's Pixel 2, and even Apple's iPhones.

Ting isn't based on the dated concept of "plans." It simply lets you use your phone as you choose, and pay according to set rates for things like minutes, data, and SMS. If you're concerned about going over set personal limits, Ting even offers tools for granular control of your service. It has no contracts, no overages, and no tricks, and it's easy to see how much you'd save with their convenient rate calculator.

New customers to Ting can get $25 off the Moto G6 (or any other phone Ting sells). Android Police readers can get $25 off their phone bill if they bring their own phone, too.

The Moto G6 should be immediately familiar to our readers, but just in case you haven't heard the latest about Motorola's new budget lineup, we're happy to tell you all about it. The new G6 packs a power-sipping Snapdragon 450 into an expansive 5.7" 18:9 1080p-equivalent body, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, plus microSD expandability.

A dual camera rests top center to the phone's easily recognizable glass back, with the 2nd camera providing the necessary parallax for special effects like portrait mode. The 3,000mAh battery and "Turbo Power" fast-charging system ensure that you'll have plenty of power, plus an easy time topping things up via the updated USB-C port.

Interested? It's hard not to be. To enter this giveaway, you must have a US mailing address. Three winners will each receive one unlocked Moto X4. This contest will run until Friday, June 15th at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. An additional bonus entry is available once per day, so remember to bookmark or keep the tab open so you can come back.

