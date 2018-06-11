Viber is getting into the World Cup spirit. The popular instant messaging platform has announced a feature that will allow users to make predictions about the outcomes of World Cup matches, along with a specially-made soccer-themed sticker pack and prizes for accurate predictions.
Users will be awarded points for correctly predicting outcomes. Good guesses will net rewards like free sticker packs and Viber Out credit, which can be used to make international calls.
There's more on the line than just in-app privileges, too: the participant who scores the most points will win the title of “The Ultimate World Football Fan," which comes with a free trip to Barcelona for next year's El Clásico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. If you're a Viber user and a soccer fan, why not give it a go?
Press Release
TEL AVIV – June, 2018 – Viber, one of the world’s leading messaging apps, is introducing a unique messaging experience that brings football fans’ natural competitiveness and prediction skills into the group chat arena. The launch will celebrate the upcoming World Cup kicking off in Russia.
It’s a time-honored tradition for die-hard football fans around the world to make a leaderboard of match results, guessing the upcoming scores when a global or continental football tournament like the World Cup is launched. Fans can then brag about their prediction skills and deep knowledge of the football world to friends. Some keep the leaderboard on an excel sheet, while others use the office whiteboard and old schoolers keep tabs in a notebook.
But there’s a new game in town.
Viber’s new in-Chat Leaderboard feature brings the prediction and game tracking excitement to the messaging sphere – letting users instantly compete and compare rankings on a automatically updated leaderboard. Users can place their predictions through Viber and they will automatically be added to a custom leaderboard.
Users can monitor the action in real-time on Viber, and track their progress and rankings as the World Cup unfolds. Now fans from all over the world can compete for bragging rights for the entire year and connect to a larger community of World Cup fans.
“For football fans, this is a month of adrenaline-fueled excitement centered around the World Cup. As football fans ourselves, it’s our mission to bring fans around the world new ways to have this mega event at the center of their chats on Viber. Ditching the old office whiteboard for an in-chat leaderboard, and sparking the fires of competition via group messaging embodies the kind of innovative thinking that we bring to our users at Viber.” says Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Viber.
To raise the stakes, Viber is offering the opportunity to participate in its global leaderboard for the chance to win amazing prizes:
- Accurate match predictions will give fans a chance to win thousands of free Viber sticker packs, free Viber Out credit and more.
- The one lucky fan who scores the most points will be crowned “The Ultimate World Football Fan” and win the prize of any football fan’s dreams: a VIP trip for the winner and a friend to witness the famous El Clásico match next season from the front row seats at Camp Nou!
Viber will release an exclusive free football sticker pack in 16 languages including English, French, Arabic, Russian, German and more to give football fans more opportunities to express themselves during the exciting sports event.
Adding to the excitement, top media companies around the world, including 90min.com and Championat.com, will launch special Viber Communities where unlimited numbers of fans will be able to follow passionate conversations about football, as well as take part the Community leaderboards.
“90min is all about giving fans a voice, so partnering with Viber to create fan-driven football communities on their platform is a unique opportunity for both of us to engage fans in real time during the biggest event on earth.” Andres Cardenas, Global Head of Football of 90min.
Download Viber now and create your group chat leaderboard: https://vb.me/worldfootball
Comments