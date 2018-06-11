Just a few weeks after launching its Android P testing program for Xperia XZ2 devices, Sony has made the second beta available to download. It's available over-the-air for those already running Android P Beta 1, and it comes with a whole bunch of big fixes.

Unless you own a Google smartphone, you usually have to wait a long time for your handset's manufacturer to rollout the latest version of Android. But some, like Sony, are kind enough to offer beta testing programs that let you get in on the action early. If you have an Xperia XZ2 device with the H8216, H8266, or H8296 model numbers, you can download Android P now.

The first beta has been available for several weeks, but now Sony is offering Android P Beta 2. It includes everything you'd expect from Google's latest software, including improved notifications, autofill improvements, a catalog of new emoji, and more. Sony also confirms it has fixed the following bugs that caused issues in Beta 1:

Small difference in max vs min volume during call

Microphone stops working

Wireless Charging on XZ2 not fully recognized

SD-cards formatted with exFAT are not recognized

Nightlight is not triggered correctly when using sunset to sunrise setting

GPS not working on some units

4G+ can cause the modem to crash

Tethering/Wifi Hotspot makes the system unstable

If you're already running the first Android P beta on your Xperia XZ2 handset, you can download the second over-the-air now. If not, you'll need to sign up for beta access through Sony's website.