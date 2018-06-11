The second generation of Snap Spectacles, Snap Inc's video-recording eyewear, will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning today. The glasses, which capture unique, circular video clips, will go on sale on Amazon today starting in the US, Canada, and the UK, with more European territories to follow "soon."

The new version comes in three colors: onyx, ruby, and sapphire. The price on Amazon will be $149.99, the same as it is on Snap's website, where Spectacles are already for sale. Snap says starting out selling exclusively through its own website was a way to "better manage supply and demand of this second generation of Spectacles."

Snap also announced that Snapchat is receiving an update starting today that allows users to delete sent messages in both group and one-on-one chats. The feature works whether or not messages have been viewed or saved, but Snap cautions that recipients can always screenshot messages.