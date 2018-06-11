The second generation of Snap Spectacles, Snap Inc's video-recording eyewear, will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning today. The glasses, which capture unique, circular video clips, will go on sale on Amazon today starting in the US, Canada, and the UK, with more European territories to follow "soon."
The new version comes in three colors: onyx, ruby, and sapphire. The price on Amazon will be $149.99, the same as it is on Snap's website, where Spectacles are already for sale. Snap says starting out selling exclusively through its own website was a way to "better manage supply and demand of this second generation of Spectacles."
Snap also announced that Snapchat is receiving an update starting today that allows users to delete sent messages in both group and one-on-one chats. The feature works whether or not messages have been viewed or saved, but Snap cautions that recipients can always screenshot messages.
Press Release
Clear Chats! Starting Monday, June 11, we’re introducing a new feature that gives Snapchatters the ability to delete messages they’ve sent their friends in individual or Group Chats! Creative assets are available HERE! Whether you’ve accidentally sent a movie spoiler to a group of friends, or you simply want to clean up a message that contains a typo, now you can delete all or specific parts of a conversation––regardless if that message has been saved or viewed. To delete a message you've sent in Chat:
- Navigate to the conversation that contains the message you’d like to delete.
- Simply press and hold on the message or Chat media (i.e. Stickers, Audio & Voice Notes, Memories) and select “Delete.”
- Once the message is deleted, your friends will be alerted in the Chat conversation that a message was deleted.
- Note: Don't forget, your friends can always screenshot your messages!The ability to delete messages in Chat will be rolling out to users globally over the next few weeks.Spectacles now available for purchase on Amazon.com Also beginning Monday, the second generation of Spectacles will be available for purchase on Amazon.com throughout the U.S., U.K., and Canada with additional European countries to follow soon including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.Spectacles will be available in three frame/lens combinations: Onyx Moonlight, Sapphire Twilight, & Ruby Daybreak. Spectacles price will remain the same in each region and they will be eligible for next-day shipping.As shared back in April, the team has worked to better manage supply and demand of this second generation of Spectacles. Selling only through Spectacles.com at launch was one way the team sought to accomplish this before widening distribution to Amazon.com today.
Comments