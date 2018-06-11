The Nokia 5.1 has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), paving the way for a launch in the United States. It appears four variants of the device are on the way, two of which have dual SIM card support. Here are all the details.

The Nokia 5.1 was first confirmed back in May, when HMD Global, which now manufactures Nokia devices under license, promised the handset would be available in early July. Thanks to four FCC listings, it now seems as though the wait for the device is almost over for those in the US.

The model numbers for each handset are TA-1088, TA-1081, TA-1075, and TA-106. Each is slightly different in terms of RAM and storage capacity, connectivity capabilities, and NFC compatibility. The image below shows you what you can expect from each variant.

The Nokia 5.1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 processor with Mali-T860MP2 graphics. It sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and has a 16-megapixel camera on its back above its fingerprint scanner. There's also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on its front, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and microUSB connectivity.

Of course, FCC listings aren’t concrete confirmation of a product launch, but they’re certainly a good sign. HMD clearly has plans to make the Nokia 5.1 available in the US, but until it makes those plans official, we don’t know when exactly you can expect to see the device in stores.