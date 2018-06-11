Back in February, Google said that it would be adding 30 more languages to Google Assistant "over the next few months." Of the languages that had been name-dropped at the event, only Hindi and Indonesian have been added, but another has just joined the club: Thai.

To be clear, Thai has only been added to Google Assistant on phones and tablets (both Pixels and non-Pixels). It's still not on Allo, Google Home, or Wear OS. And if you're still waiting for your language(s) to be added, don't forget about that 30 languages by the end of 2018 promise, though it's not looking good with only three added thus far.