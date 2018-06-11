The Gears of War franchise is coming to Android, but it's not going to offer what you would expect from the series. Over the weekend at E3 Microsoft announced Gears Pop!, and the game will combine Funko's cutesy Pop! vinyl figures with the Gears of War franchise in order to create something new and exciting for mobile. Sadly we'll have to wait until next year to play it, so make sure you don't get too excited just yet.

As you can see in the trailer linked above there really aren't any hints as to what we can expect from Gears Pop! when it releases in 2019. Luckily, after a little digging, I found one crucial detail. According to Wired and their interview with The Coalition's studio head Rod Fergusson, Gears Pop! will release as a MOBA rush style game. Past that, details are still light, but at the very least you can expect to see many of your favorite Gears of War characters as Funko Pop figurines. It's also notable that this release will not be considered canon, which should leave the developers plenty of freedom to create something unique that's also filled with overabundance of fan service.

The type of monetization to be used has not been decided, but somehow I doubt Gears Pop! will hit the Play Store as a premium release. Something about a Funko-branded game makes me think of a casual free-to-play title filled to the brim with gacha mechanics, but maybe that's just me.

PUBG and Fortnite have shown that there's a real interest in mobile games that are already popular with core gamers on other systems, so it isn't a surprise to see Microsoft jumping on the bandwagon this E3 with their announcement of Gears Pop!. Gaming phones are now becoming a thing, and you better believe more and more high profile gaming brands are going to join in on the expanding market. I'm still unsure if this is a good thing, but maybe the new trend will result in a reduction of the number of low effort clones on the Play Store. Ah, who am I kidding? If Gears Pop! is a success, everyone and their mother are going to copy it.