The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact were announced less than two months ago, but they're already seeing some nice discounts. The larger XZ2 is down to $699.99, $100 off its MSRP, and the XZ2 Compact has dropped to $599.99 ($50 off). Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are all offering these discounts.

The Xperia XZ2 sports a 5.7" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 19MP Motion Eye camera with 960fps slow-motion, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,180mAh battery. The XZ2 Compact swaps the display out for a 5.0" 720p unit and the battery for a 2,870mAh cell. Both come with IP65/68 water resistance, wireless charging, and a fingerprint sensor (finally).

You can grab an XZ2 or XZ2 Compact at the links below: