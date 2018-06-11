Samsung's big, premium Galaxy Note8 made its debut at a pricey $899.99. Lately, it's been available for less pretty frequently. This, though, is the lowest price we've seen: the dual-SIM variant is available on eBay for just $599.99.

In March, we spotted the phone at a then-all-time-low price of $699, and just a couple weeks ago we saw it all the way down to $624.99. Now, eBay seller sobeonline1's got it for a new all-time low. Again, this is the dual-SIM, international, Exynos 8895-equipped model; but it's still got a big 1440p screen, a great camera, and, of course, a stylus.

The seller originally had all colors available, but stock is now down to just black. More than 92 percent of the phones available at this price have been sold, the listing says, so if your interest is piqued, there's not much time to waste.