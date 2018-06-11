To try the new method, navigate to chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-accessibility-features and enable the flag. In Chrome OS Canary, this should add an option to accessibility settings to allow for dictation. Once enabled, clicking the microphone icon or pressing Search + D while a text field is selected will prompt your device to listen for dictation.

There are reports of the feature going live in the Dev channel, as well. If you're ready to stop typing with your fingers like a chump, check it out.