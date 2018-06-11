ASUS's latest generation of ZenFones was introduced at MWC in February, and three months later, we're finally starting to hear about US availability. The ZenFone 5Q, which is called the ZenFone 5 Lite in other markets, has arrived stateside for $299. It can be purchased from B&H, Best Buy, Newegg, and several other retailers.

The ZenFone 5Q is the lowest-end model of the bunch. It sports a 6.0" 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 630, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 20MP dual front camera setup, and a 3,300mAh battery. Unfortunately, it has a microUSB port, but it does have dual-SIM capabilities, a 3.5mm headphone jack. It's running ZenUI 5.0 atop Android 8.0 Oreo.

Two colors are available for the $299 ZenFone 5Q: Midnight Black and Moonlight White. The Midnight Black model is available at Abt, Amazon (not in stock), B&H, Best Buy, and Newegg (not in stock), but the Moonlight White version can only be purchased from Amazon (again, not in stock), B&H, and Newegg (not in stock).