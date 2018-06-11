It's the start of another week, so let's take a bit of time to roll through some app sales. Today's list has a few good items, so if you're one of those that scrolls through looking for bold app titles, you have a couple of options today. Otherwise, it's a fairly mediocre selection today, but such is life. Enjoy and be sure to come back on Wednesday for more.

Free

Apps

  1. Fly GPS Pro with Joystick $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. OPlayer Pro - All Format Video Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Premier Bowling Scorekeeper (BDSS!) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Purlin design Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Fnetchat Pro - Your Own Social Network $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. MyLog Pro - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Ninja Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Arkanoid Galaxy HD 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Star Legends Pro (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Can you escape prison - Portal PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 420 For KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Cornie Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Noizy Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Nimver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Yalix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Wiron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. File Explorer Pro - Access files on PC, Mac & NAS $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Castles of the Czech Republic Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Castles of Germany Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Castles of Poland Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. YoWindow Weather $5.98 -> $3.59; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Edru Liquid Paint $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Picasso on the Road Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. QuizBash - The Party in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Her Story $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. DARKNESS ROLLERCOASTER - VR - CARDBOARD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Grim Joggers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Terribly Dumb Launcher Pro -Distraction Free Phone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. IconX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Peppo Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Postamp - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Lotus Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Your Ram Booster Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Dream Book $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Your Phone Cleaner Pro $89.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Vital Tones Borderline BPD Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Vital Tones Deep Sleep Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days