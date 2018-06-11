Article Contents
It's the start of another week, so let's take a bit of time to roll through some app sales. Today's list has a few good items, so if you're one of those that scrolls through looking for bold app titles, you have a couple of options today. Otherwise, it's a fairly mediocre selection today, but such is life. Enjoy and be sure to come back on Wednesday for more.
Free
Apps
- Fly GPS Pro with Joystick $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- OPlayer Pro - All Format Video Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Premier Bowling Scorekeeper (BDSS!) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Purlin design Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fnetchat Pro - Your Own Social Network $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MyLog Pro - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Ninja Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arkanoid Galaxy HD 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Legends Pro (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Can you escape prison - Portal PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- 420 For KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Cornie Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Noizy Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nimver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Yalix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wiron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- File Explorer Pro - Access files on PC, Mac & NAS $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Castles of the Czech Republic Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castles of Germany Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castles of Poland Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather $5.98 -> $3.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Edru Liquid Paint $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Picasso on the Road Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- QuizBash - The Party in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DARKNESS ROLLERCOASTER - VR - CARDBOARD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grim Joggers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Terribly Dumb Launcher Pro -Distraction Free Phone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- IconX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Postamp - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lotus Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Your Ram Booster Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dream Book $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Your Phone Cleaner Pro $89.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vital Tones Borderline BPD Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vital Tones Deep Sleep Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
