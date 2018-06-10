Without a doubt, Huawei can make spectacular devices when it tries. And while recent memory points to the P20/P20 Pro, the Mate 10 Pro from last year ought not be forgotten. And now, you can pick one up for yourself on Amazon for $549.99, complete with a U.S warranty. That's $250 off MSRP, or $100 off the recent sale prices.

The Mate 10 Pro is a great phone. The beautiful chassis holds a vibrant 6" FHD+ AMOLED display, a Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an impressive 12MP+20MP camera setup, and a huge 4,000mAh battery that lasts for a very long time. You'll also find Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8. $550 buys a lot of phone here, and one of the better Android cameras, too.

Both the grey and eye-catching blue are on sale, though I do highly recommend the latter. We're still in the window for you to get a bootloader unlock code for these phones, so you'll be able to take advantage of the custom ROM side of Project Treble support. If you pick one of these up, I suggest that you apply for a code as soon as possible; you don't ever have to use it, but at least you'll have the option to do so if you choose.