Almost a year ago, evidence first appeared of an 'SMS connect' feature on Chrome OS. It would allow users to see text messages from your phone on your Chromebook, similar to Pushbullet and similar software. We haven't heard much about it since then, but Google has also been working on a web client for Android Messages. Thankfully for Chrome OS users, a new commit reveals SMS Connect is one step closer to going live.

A commit on the Chromium Gerrit repository, as spotted by XDA, simply adds a feature flag for "CrOS Android Messages integration." In other words, SMS Connect will become a feature you an easily turn on from the chrome://flags page, meaning users will finally be able to try it out.

The changed files don't reveal anything else about how the feature will work, except there will be some kind of pairing process with the phone (perhaps similar to Allo's desktop client). Hopefully we won't have to wait long for the feature to go live.