Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Eden Obscura

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Q-Games' free-to-play swinging platformer 'PixelJunk Eden Obscura' comes to Android June 1st

Q-Games PixelJunk series has had a good bit of success on consoles, so it's no surprise to see the company releasing some of their more popular games on mobile. Eden Obscura takes everything you loved about the original Pixel Junk Eden and tweaks the gameplay just enough to ensure that it plays just as great on a touchscreen as it did with a controller.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

--

Eden Obscura, named after the historic camera obscura, is quite literally "light" entertainment; it uses the camera in your phone to create interactive visual effects while you jump around the screen gathering pollen to grow surreal artistic plants and landscapes in a world that is like no other.

Cartoon Craft

Cartoon Craft is a quirky real-time strategy game. The world was once filled with orcs and humans, but now that they have all turned into zombies you'll have to rely on your wits to stay alive. Everyone starts out with four characters, and it's up to you to grow your team and their base in order to survive.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Orcs and Humans are facing the huge battle. But wait. Someone weird is coming. Then every orc and human turns into ZOMBIES. What's happening? Come get here and save the day. This is a real-time strategy game. The most adorable RTS on mobile(Probably).

Perspecto

Gamezaur's Perspecto offers an excellent perspective-based puzzle game. You can switch in between a 3D and 2D view, and it will be your job to match the 2D preview displayed at the top of your screen by moving block-shaped puzzle pieces in 3D. The thing is you have to match this preview in a 2D view, which is what makes the puzzles so challenging.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Sometimes all you need is to change the perspective. You will change dimensions and challenge your imagination. Somewhere between 2D and 3D, you will have to find creativity to solve the puzzles. It is a brilliant game... but that is just our perspective :)

Deep Space | Space-Platformer

Crescent Moon Games' Deep Space offers plenty of enjoyable pixel-based platforming action. It utilizes randomized levels in order to keep the gameplay fresh, and unlike traditional roguelikes, you can progress a little easier thanks to your ability to buy new guns and improvements between each round of play.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

What is DEEP SPACE? DEEP SPACE - a new hardcore-endless Sci-fi platformer, which generates randomized levels on the go. Each new level will be brand new. What's the game about? You are a member of the DeTeam, which controls the safety of scientific space stations.

Quarto©

Quarto is a classic board game originally designed for two players that dates back to 1991. In Asmodee Digital's endless quest to bring every board game it can to mobile, a digital version of Quarto was recently released on the Play Store. You can expect the same simple rules and subtle strategic gameplay as the physical version. What's nice is that the developers added a solo mode for those of you who prefer to play by yourself. You can also expect the core multiplayer gameplay to be included as well.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Quarto is a subtle strategy game with the simplest rules. With more than one million units sold, this abstract game is a masterpiece with worldwide fame. Each piece has 4 different characteristics that make them unique (color, shape, size, hollow or solid).

Only When Howling

Only When Howling was designed as an interactive adventure that ties three characters together in a story of love, sacrifice, and self-reflection. So think of this as an interactive story instead of a traditional game. Just keep in mind that the experience is only 30 minutes long, so don't expect anything that will last you past a single playthrough.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Only When Howling is an interactive art piece. It follows the stories of three characters and allows the player to enter their hearts, uncover the depth of a connection they hold sacred, and experience the full force of gratitude through complex visual designs.

In The Dog House

Nitrome has a habit of releasing some of the best pixel-based games on Android, so when I saw that they just released a strategic puzzler, I had to give it a look. In The Dog House plays a lot like those old-school tile sliding games you used to win at traveling carnivals, but with a lot more charm thanks to the adorable dog theme. There are over 50 puzzles to solve, and plenty of different dog breeds to unlock.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Have you ever wondered what your dog gets up to while you are away? Guide your favourite pooch through this charming and strategic puzzler.

Drag, Flip and turn the house completely upside down.

Unlock your favourite dogs. (Pug, Chihuahua, Poodle - and MANY more.)

Tons of fun new toys to collect for your pet to play with.

50+ puzzles to solve

Features a special unlockable Nitrome dog cameo.

Super Fancy Pants Adventure

The Fancy Pants Adventure series started out as a free side-scrolling flash game. Super Fancy Pants Adventure is the fourth installment in the series, and it's probably the best release yet thanks to the culmination of tweaks and improvements the series has seen. There are 56 brand new levels of parkour platforming, and over 20 pants and hats to collect for your character.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Super Fancy Pants Adventure is a wild free-running adventure with buttery smooth platforming and a slick fountain pen. Super Fancy Pants Adventure is the culmination of a decade of perfecting the Fancy Pants adventures.

Massive Darkness Companion

Massive Darkness Companion isn't actually a game, but a tie-in app for the Massive Darkness board game by CMON Inc. This app serves as a digital replacement for the dashboards used in the physical board game so you can keep track of your character’s inventory, experience, and skills. Plus there are some cool extra aids included in the app as well.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

In Massive Darkness, you’ll join forces with the other players to enter the underground lair of the Darkness. You’ll work together, jumping from shadow to light, engaging the enemy when the moment is right. The minions of the Darkness can be anything from orcs, to goblin warriors, to giant spiders.

Wall Hit

Wall Hit is a great little time waster for when you have a few seconds to spare but don't want to take on gameplay that's overly complicated. Bouncing balls off of a backboard into a cup is your goal. The more balls you accurately bounce into the container, the further you can progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Swipe the platform and bounce the balls into the basket. Have fun with the simple and joyful mechanics. If you throw enough balls into the basket, you’ll pass a level. If you miss a ball, you’ll lose it until you have no more balls left. But don’t worry. You will continue from the same level.

Nightmarish Spawns

I often avoid match-3 games. Very few of them ever have any redeeming qualities, which is why you tend to see popular brands attached to them so that there is at least some type of draw for the consumer. The thing is, every once in a while a game comes along that totally changes your mind about such things. Nightmarish Spawns is one such game that did that for me. Not only does it have a pleasing dungeon-crawling theme, but it takes the tried and true match-3 formula and turns it on its head with a unique rotating board.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

Welcome to Nightmarish Spawns. From the creators of the highly successful indie game: BREACHER comes a puzzle battle dungeon crawling adventure featuring hundreds of creatures, a wide variety of weapons and a game like no other. Enter The Known Realm and defeat the Nightmarish Spawns that are plaguing the land.

Bruce Lee Dragon Run

Ketchapp has totally embraced casual gaming at this point. Week after week all I see from this developer is more and more of the same casual free-to-play games we have seen a million times before. Its latest release uses the name and likeness of Bruce Lee for what is ultimately an uninspired endless runner with poor controls. Maybe instead of paying to use Bruce Lee's name, that money could have went towards developing a game worth playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Guide kung fu legend Bruce Lee on an epic run through treacherous paths of fire and ice. Be prepared for ninja attacks, falling obstacles, blazing fireballs, and surprises at every turn. Enter special bonus zones as a flying dragon, collect coins, and unlock new characters. How far will you go to become legendary?

Make Squares

Russell King's Make Squares is a delightful minimal puzzle game that takes the core falling-block gameplay of Tetris and tweaks it just enough to create something new and exciting. Instead of lining up blocks at the bottom of the screen, your job is to create squares out of the many shapes falling your way. You can rotate the blocks you have already gathered, which is where the real challenge comes in. Trying to juggle the necessary rotation of your collection while also lining up with a falling block can be difficult to time correctly, which is why you will have to stay on your toes if you want to succeed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

--

A fun puzzle game where you move, rotate and try to catch falling blocks to make squares. A fantastic and original spin on an absolute classic.

Move your blocks around to catch the falling block

Rotate you blocks, and find the best strategic place to land the falling one

Arrange blocks in squares around the center

Earn big points for creating multiple squares at once

Are your blocks getting messy? Use the bomb to get rid of problematic ones

Don't like the next block due to drop? Swap it and hope for something better.

Simple to learn and enjoy anywhere, and enough of a challenge to gently train your brain

Rogue Grinders: Dungeon Crawler Roguelike RPG

Rogue Grinders is a dungeon crawling roguelike with an emphasis on hero collection. In the game world dungeons cover the land, so that means it is your job to explore them while also making an effort to unlock new heroes. Each pixel dungeon is packed with challenging monsters, and you can engage in plenty of boss battles to ensure that you don't get too tired of any one type of gameplay element.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $9.99

--

Crawl through dungeons and equip a Hero to battle monsters for epic loot in an all new style of Dungeon RPG. Tap to guide your hero through dungeons, unlock new heroes, defeat monsters and collect powerful weapons. See if your heroes can survive Rogue Grinders, an epic RPG/roguelike and retro RPG all in one.

Jurassic Hopper 2

Wizard Games Incorporated definitely had a hit on its hands when the original Jurassic Hopper was released, so it's no surprise to see a sequel has recently landed on the Play Store. Jurassic Hopper 2 plays much like the original. Your goal is to survive as long as you can while you blast your way through a dinosaur infested voxel jungle. Basically it mixes top-down shooting gameplay with Frogger-like jumping puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Hop and BLAST your way through a dinosaur infested crossy jungle as one of 18 characters each with unique traits and weapons. Unlock and try all of the characters and their weapons. Reach the highest score.

18 cool unique characters

Crossy gameplay crossed with a shooter

Shoot using a variety of fun weapons

Endless arcade style gameplay

Cubriko

Ketchapp's Cubriko is an excruciatingly challenging auto-runner. Your goal is to of course last as long as you can while avoiding all obstacles and collecting in-game currency. This currency can be used to purchase different characters and skins. There are 40 missions to work your way through, and daily rewards for those of you who are interested.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Be attentive, avoid various obstacles, drive your cube in a beautiful world and beat your friend's records.

Collect 60 characters

Complete 40 missions

Unlock 10 skins

Customize your colors

Complete 80 challenges

Receive daily rewards

Compare your high score with players worldwide.

Unchained: You can never escape

Gameday Inc. is no stranger to escape room games. Its latest release is called Unchained: You can never escape, and as you may have suspected it's an escape room puzzle game. Like the majority of games of this sort, you will want to search for clues and solve puzzles so that you can finally escape your in-game surroundings.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Do you know why you're stuck here? You're a sample for experiment. That is the only thing I know about you. But, once you are out of here, you will know more. I will give you the basics you need to escape from here. Although it might be difficult, I think you are capable of doing it.

Cat’s Day Out : Runaway Kitty

All you cat lovers out there are going to dig Cat’s Day Out : Runaway Kitty. First off the animation is really slick looking. The way it uses a '20s black and white style is impressive. The gameplay is simple to understand. All you have to do is find the cat and tap on it. This can be tricky since the cat is always hiding, and you'll have to pay attention to how often you click since you only have so many at your disposal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

--

Help. Will you please help me find Kitty, my runaway purrcious? She is being her naughty self again, playing hide and seek with me. Kitty is anything but a couch purrtato, she makes me run around town, fall off my feet and exhaust my energy. She’s hard to get a hold of when she’s in the mood, and today she’s in the mood.

Push Sushi

Push Sushi offers an intuitive puzzle game that's all about pushing sushi rolls out of the way so you can manipulate the center piece of sushi to its goal. The fewer moves you use to reach that goal the better. The artwork is pleasing, and animations are smooth. While I can't say this is a deep game, it is enoyable in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 - $49.99

--

Try to send out the sushi. At every level, we only need to promote other sushi and set up a road through direct export to produce the delicious sushi you want. Just push and push, you can play, but it's not easy to take out sushi successfully. Different difficulty, strange situation wait for you.

Surfatron

3D Realms' Surfatron is most definitely an endless runner, though it doesn't really look like the type you are probably used to playing. Instead of running down a predetermined path, you are gliding along on a track. The thing is, you can jump from one track to the next, which gives you a bit of freedom for your movement.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

--

Surfatron is an endless runner-style line surfer game, with jumping mechanics that are easy to learn but difficult to master. You play as Dusty, a good-hearted but snarky now-sentient video game console from the 90's. His clock speed isn't what it used to be, but what he lacks for in megahertz he makes up for with experience and attitude.

Tank Stars

Tank Stars plays a lot like any other artillery game out there. If you are familiar with the Worms series, then you should have a good idea how the gameplay works. Each player gets to lob projectiles at their opponent, and the last one left standing wins. The tricky bit is successfully landing those attacks, so make sure you bring your A game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $94.99

--

Tanks at your fingertips. Choose a weapon from a simple missile to an atomic bomb, shoot with the right angle and hear an amazing clash of blitz while destroy your opponents in the war world. Make the right shot quickly, win the battle or die. The world-famous Bowmasters in tanks format. Win the war in top battle simulation now.

11x11: New Season

11x11: New Season lets you role play as the team manager of your very own soccer team. You'll get to build your own city, buy football players on the transfer, and then train them to increase the level of your team. Oh, and there are some new features this year, such as collecting contracts, hiring rare players, acquiring the wealthiest sponsors, and leading your team into the best league.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Meet the new season of 11x11! It has never been this enjoyable to be a football team manager - amazing graphics in 3D, modern and convenient interface, unforgettable matches!

Flick Arena

Flick Arena may look somewhat dull, but don't be fooled as this is a great one-on-one online game. Each player has four characters on their side of the board. Both player gets to choose where those characters will move, and then watch as their movements play out in real time simultaneously. As you can imagine, the unpredictability of your opponent will make them difficult to hit. This is where your planning and strategy comes into play if you want to be successful.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $114.99

--

Get ready to duel. Flick Arena is a real-time, 1v1 multiplayer game where you engage players from across the world in quickfire strategic duels. To create the ultimate strategies, collect powerful new characters and upgrade your existing deck.

Space Pioneer

Vivid Games' Space Pioneer is a colorful and brutally difficult twin-stick shooter all about shooting aliens. Your job is to crush your enemies and collect as much loot as possible. The more loot you collect, the better your equipment, and then you know what that means? It's time to go back to killing aliens.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $134.99

--

Explore the galaxy as an intergalactic bounty hunter. Discover new planets, chart incredible worlds and exterminate any aliens that stand in your way. Use the latest hi-tech weapons and skills to crush your enemies and earn loot to unlock awesome new gear and upgrades. Lock and load.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.