AT Player is a totally free app that will make your mobile music experience more enjoyable. It has two related sets of features, depending on your habits. If you have a local music library, it is a top notch player with extensive playlist support, equalizer, lyric search, and more. If you like to stream music for free, it's an easy and smart portal to YouTube's massive collection.

You can always go to YouTube for free, so why use AT Player? There are a few reasons, beginning with the fact that if you have a local music library it can coexist easily with the streaming functionality. In fact, AT Player will recommend songs from YouTube to you based on your local library to help expand your collection.

AT Player is also a free way to get a simple interface to playlists organized around genres, moods, and your own that are imported from YouTube. If you hear a song around you, it also includes a recognition service (not unlike that offered by Google) within the app that automatically locates the track on YouTube. Beyond finding the song, it will also locate similar ones — you can even do this with any song you are listening to via AT Player.

By default, when you switch to a new app while listening to YouTube streams, AT Player will minimize to a small floating player so your song isn't interrupted. Because YouTube requires streams to always show video along with audio, AT Player includes a special lock screen that allows you to have the music continue playing while you don't use the phone.

This helps you avoid accidental touches and since the video can be resized to be rather small, OLED devices in particular can save power by showing a mostly black screen.

Other than when using the lock screen, you can also choose between light and dark modes:

For music-specific customization, AT Player also features an equalizer.

You can choose to use the equalizer or not. If you do use it, it comes with several genre-specific presets. You of course can also fully tune it to your liking.

There are a number of features that cannot be discussed in detail here. These include:

Automatic backups of playlists

Scrobbling to Last.fm

Lyric retrieval

Bookmarks (helpful for saving your spot in audiobooks and podcasts)

Sleep timer

Music alarm clock

You might ask, is this legal? Does YouTube allow another app to do this? The answer is that the app is designed to perfectly comply with YouTube's rules. This does introduce some limitations, like the inability to play audio without video and no offline caching/downloading of videos, but in exchange you get a totally free app that won't be shut down for violating terms of use.

AT Player is now completely free after previously offering some features for a fee. It is ad-supported with one ad popping up per session and less intrusive ads showing when you scroll through playlists. To get AT Player or learn more, just head to the Play Store.

