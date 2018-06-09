Material Design isn't just about shapes and color palettes. Google has published a page with writing guidelines for developers, meant to keep things straightforward and understandable in apps built to Material specifications. The rules emphasize simple and direct language, as well as avoiding ambiguity.

The page has a series of tips with "Do" and "Don't" examples for each. The guidelines are clearly slanted toward apps, and don't go into too much detail; you won't find anything about pronoun-antecedent agreement here. While I don't personally agree with every guideline — the site says not to use em dashes, and we here at Android Police love our em dashes — they're solid tips that should enhance the usability of any UI you may be working on.



Apparently '3' is present tense but 'three' is not.

Google has previously published writing guidelines for Android, which contain a lot of the same tips — some identical. But perhaps with language being more stylistic than technical, it makes more sense to nest best practices for writing UI text within design documents rather than development ones.