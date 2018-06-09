Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Google Lens

Android Police coverage: Google releases standalone Lens app in Play Store

Google Lens is a service available on most Android phones in some sort of fashion, and now we have another way to access the vision platform with a little more ease by installing this stand-alone Google Lens Android app. You will be able to access the app's ability to identify objects in the real world, this way you can utilize Lens on any device that supports the stand-alone installation from the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Look up a dish right from the menu, add events to your calendar, get directions, call a number, translate words, and more. Or just copy and paste to save some time. Explore popular landmarks. See ratings, hours of operation, historical facts and more.

CARROT Weather

Android Police coverage: Snarky forecast app Carrot Weather is now on Android

I don't know about you, but every time I check the weather on my phone I can't help but feel that something is missing. Lo and behold CARROT Weather hit the Play Store last week, and now I know what I have been searching for all this time. You see, this particular weather app centers its forecasts around hilariously snarky descriptions. Apparently, I just needed a side of snide served up with my weather forecasts to make me happy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

CARROT Weather is a crazy-powerful weather app that delivers hilariously twisted forecasts. Dark Sky’s eerily accurate weather data gives you quick access to your current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Or just tap anywhere for more meteorological goodness. From spooky fog to torrential downpours, CARROT’s dialogue and scenery change in… “unexpected” ways.

Clean Share

Android Police coverage: Clean Share removes tracking tokens from URLs before sharing them on your Android phone

Catching Now's Clean Share provides an intuitive way to go about removing tracking parameters from URLs you would like to share online. Just enter the URL you want to share, and Clean Share will shorten to down to the bare necessities by taking out all of those horrible tracking parameters no one ever asked for.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

A simple tool to help remove the tracking parameters of URL when sharing. How to use? Very easy. Firstly choose Clean Share from the application list when sharing URL. Then you can re-share the cleaned up URL to other apps.

Neighbourly: Ask Local Questions & Get Answers

Android Police coverage: [Update: APK Download] Neighbourly is Google's new community Q&A app for India

Google's new Neighbourly app is available on the Play Store as an open beta release, but you will need to be located in India to install it. The concept of a Q&A app to communicate with your nearest neighbors isn't new, but now that Google is the one offering the service I have to wonder if the concept will finally take off and find some mainstream success. Maybe if Neighbourly ever comes to the West, we can then see how it works out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Now in open beta, exclusively in Mumbai. Have a question about what’s happening nearby? Which is the safest park for kids in this area? Any affordable maths private tuition around here? Know a good electrician to advise for a powerback for my new house? Any best ayurvedic chemist nearby?

Deezer Music for Android TV

Android Police coverage: Deezer releases a native app for Android TV

Deezer Music finally has an Android TV app, and both freemium and Premium+ users can benefit from the new release. Of course, some features will be locked behind the account type, but past that this should offer the same experience as the phone app, just with a different UI that is more suited to big screens. So if you have been in need of Deezer on your Android TV, today is the day your prayers have been answered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Music lover? Stream and listen to top radio hits or discover new songs with the Deezer music player on your Android TV. Access the best music, listen to your favorite live tunes and more when you turn your TV into a jukebox. Looking to discover new music? Browse Channels with your remote control or listen to Deezer Flow.

NBA AR

Android Police coverage: NBA releases AR app on Android along with new 360 Portals feature

Now that the playoffs have already started it's no surprise to see a fresh basketball app on the Play Store that offers not only an inside look of the NBA but also a fun little hoop shooting game. But what really sets this apart is the fact that it's an augmented reality app, which means you can play hoops out in a field or check out a quick NBA portal while sitting at work.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to the NBA AR app – the official augmented reality experience of the National Basketball Association. The NBA AR App offers two unique AR experiences: a pop-a-shot-type game and portals. Portals: Step onto the court and behind the scenes of the NBA Playoffs and Finals.

Battery Charging Animation + full battery alarm

Neelam Bhanushali's Battery Charging Animation + full battery alarm is a new app that will display an animated battery charging icon on your screen. You can also set a few different alarms, depending on what type of battery charge level you would like to be notified about. No longer will you have to guess when your battery is full, just set the alarm, put the phone down, and it will beep when it's done charging.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Charging animation app is a charging alarm, battery charging indicator app that shows custom charging animation on screen with battery percentage. With cool phone charging animation, app also have options for battery full alarm and battery low alarm and a charging indicator widget.

Notion - Notes, Tasks, Wikis

Notion is a new editor that combines notes, tasks, and wikis into one seamless app. If you have been looking for a new way to take notes, this app may very well be it. You can use drag and drop to arrange your content, and you can expect support for images, to-dos, bookmarks, code snippets, and over twenty different block types. Best of all there are companion desktop apps available that sync with this mobile version.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Use drag & drop and Force Touch to arrange any content. Great for prioritizing lists and to-dos. Supports images, to-dos, bookmarks, code snippets and 20+ block types. Download the companion browser and desktop apps. Notion keeps everything in sync.

ZenScreen - Track and limit screen time

Now that Google has focused on providing options to limit your mobile device usage in Android P, it would seem more and more apps are hitting the Play Store that also offers similar features. ZenScreen is one of those apps. Not only can you track your screen time to get a better idea how much you use your device, but you can also restrict access at certain times of the day. This way you can limit your usage after you identify the periods you are using your device too much.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Apps and devices are addictive. ZenScreen helps you regain control by letting you track screen time and set sensible rules to limit app and screen use. ZenScreen works great for individuals as well as parents with kids. ZenScreen learns from your app use, monitors unhealthy usage, suggests breaks, and intelligently restricts access to apps in evenings and early mornings.

ES Clone App - Multiple Accounts for Facebook offers precisely what its name implies. This is indeed an app that will let you log into multiple Facebook accounts at the same time on a single device. Each account will run simultaneously, which means once you are logged into each of your seperate accounts, you are good to go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ES Clone App supports to clone and run multiple Facebook accounts on one phone at the same time. It’s a special version of ES Parallel Accounts for Facebook. Now ES Clone App - Clone app & multiple accounts for Facebook is created for users to log on multiple accounts. Try ES Clone App NOW.

Archerisms

Apparently, soundboard apps are still a thing, so it no surprise to see the FX Network trotting out such a simple idea to tie into their Archer animated TV show. Each week new sound clips will be added to the app. You can also mix and match sound clips to create your own hilarious combinations, or better yet, you can shake your device to have the app mix clips together randomly.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Archerisms App invites you to listen to popular sound clips from your favorite Archer characters. Tap once for a random character quote, tap twice for the character menu... or mix it up completely by pretending your phone is a cocktail shaker to hear quotes randomly from Archer, Malory, Lana, Pam, Cheryl, Krieger, Cyril and Ray.

Overdrop - Weather & Widgets

Weather apps tend to be a very personal choice for many users. Some prefer a simple interface, while others want the whole enchilada and then some. It would seem there is never a consensus of what the best weather app is at any time, but so it goes. At the very least it's nice to have plenty of options, and that's precisely what Overdrop provides, another solid option.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Overdrop is still in beta. This means that new features, new widgets and improvements will be available in future updates. Overdrop is a minimalistic, stylish weather app. Packed with beautiful animated illustrations, it offers the added benefit of providing a handful of practical home screen widgets.

Atomic Clock & Watch Accuracy Tool (with NTP Time)

Tomas Hubalek's Atomic Clock & Watch Accuracy Tool offers just what its name implies. If you have ever found yourself in a situation where you need the exact time on all of your watches, or you want to track how well your watch keeps time, Atomic Clock & Watch Accuracy Tool will have your needs covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $4.99

This app helps you measure accuracy of your watches. It connectes to atomic clock (via NTP protocol) and allows to adjust your watch to exact time. You can also make stats how accurate is your watch.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Adobe Authenticator

If you would like stronger security with your Adobe account, check out the newly released Adobe Authenticator on the Play Store. By using your mobile device to verify your identity, this app makes it a lot more difficult for anyone to break into your account. Sure, it may be annoying to have to have your phone with you every time you want to sign into an Adobe product, but that's the price you pay for a secure account.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Adobe Authenticator provides stronger security for your Adobe account by using your mobile device to verify your identity. It does this by generating a one-time passcode used in addition to your Adobe ID and password for login. You simply type in the passcode or respond to a push notification and authenticate with just a tap.

LEGO® DUPLO® Connected Train

LEGO DUPLO Connected Train is a tie-in app for the physical DUPLO Cargo Train and Steam Train sets. Your child will be able to use this app to help the fictional driver by controlling the physical train’s speed, turning on its headlights, sounding the horn, and plenty of other cool things. Plus there are seven digital activities to experience that were designed to offer quick bursts of fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® DUPLO® Cargo Train (10875) or LEGO® DUPLO® Steam Train (10874) required to use this application. Both sets sold separately. All aboard the DUPLO Train. Join the train driver on an adorable adventure through rolling hills and green pastures.

Camera tuner for Moto E5 Play

Camera tuner for Moto E5 Play is a tie-in camera tuning app for the Moto E5 Play. As you can guess only E5 users can take advantage of this app, so if you don't own the device, you can just skip over this listing. At the very least, those of you who do happen to own the Moto E5, you can now expect updates pushed to this app through the Play Store to improve your tuning parameters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

There is now a way to update the cameras to the latest photo and video tuning parameters. From time to time, we will make updates to improve color, contrast, picture noise, video noise, and sharpness. This version is supported for Moto E5 Play only.

