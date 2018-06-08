Those of you who follow Samsung closely may have noticed that devices running Android or Android-based OSes (e.g. Galaxy S9, Galaxy J7, Galaxy Gear) all have the "Galaxy" in their name for the most part, whereas those that run Tizen/other software (e.g. Gear Fit, Gear S3, Z4) don't. You can imagine our confusion, then, when it was revealed that Samsung filed trademark applications for the names "Galaxy Watch" and "Galaxy Fit." But with famed leaker Evan Blass's latest tweet, it seems like Samsung may actually be releasing a pair of Wear OS smartwatches.

The first Galaxy Gear was based on Android, and Samsung also had an Android Wear-powered watch called the Gear Live. But the company updated the Galaxy Gear to use Tizen, the Gear Live didn't do too well (it was only the second Wear watch, after all), and the company hasn't used Android on any of its smartwatches since then. That might be about to change, though.

Seen on the wrists of Samsung employees: Gear watches running not Tizen, but Wear OS. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 23, 2018

We originally speculated that Samsung was simply rebranding its smartwatches, but Evan Blass is now reporting that Samsung watches running Google's Wear OS, not the company's own Tizen, have been spotted on Samsung employees' wrists. Put two and two together, and it's not difficult to come to the conclusion that the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit may actually be powered by Wear OS.

Samsung hasn't released a smartwatch in quite some time, so we're not sure when to expect the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit. In any case, it should be interesting to see what Samsung comes up with.