A number of Android flagships support Qi wireless charging, including the Galaxy S9/S9+, Note 8/8+, LG V30/35, LG G7, and others. Even Apple has joined the fun, as the iPhone 8/8 Plus/X work with Qi chargers. If you don't have a wireless charger, or you're looking for an upgrade, we're giving away 30 of BrexLink's 10W Qi charging pads to our readers in the US.

This charging pad has a slim metal design, with anti-slip rubber on both sides. To keep your phone safe, it has a built-in temperature sensor, and dynamic charging management. As a bonus, the pad uses a USB Type-C connector.

The charger normally costs $19.99 on Amazon, but if you want to buy one outright, we have an exclusive coupon for you. Just use code 20APG012 at checkout (or click this link) to get 20% off, bringing the price down to $15.99.

This giveaway will run from Tuesday, June 5 to 11:59pm PT on Friday, June 8. 30 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Qi charging pad. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck!

BrexLink Qi Charger giveaway

