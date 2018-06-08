Article Contents
It's finally Friday. The first full week of June is coming to a close and 2018 keeps trucking along. So take a break before or during the weekend to check out another list of app sales. It's more interesting than Wednesday's, but still pretty small. Anyway, be looking for the items in bold and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Scale Mania $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Nutrition GPA $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math puzzles PRO 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sago Mini Farm $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gym Fitness Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Beach Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Leaf Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Minimal Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- OPlayer Pro - All Format Video Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Degusta Vino $2.68 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Winlive Pro Karaoke Mobile $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 루시 -그녀가 바라던 것- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- JYDGE $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucy -La eternidad que ella deseó- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mini Metro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Night $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Atomus HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Triple A HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ginevra Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Circo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cylinder UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frosty Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fusion UI - Android Oreo S9 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fusion UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Icon Pack - Android Oreo 8.0 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pebbles Apex/Nova Icon Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Z Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Steelicons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Loopnews Wind $249.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VIP Lord Betting Tips $35.00 -> $24.00; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments