When Android P DP2 debuted, we posted about a new rotation icon that showed up when the phone is rotated with auto-rotate off, but neglected to mention that the 'Allow Home screen rotation' toggle in the Pixel Launcher had disappeared. If you were confused by that, you'll be pleased to know that DP3 has brought that toggle back.

left: DP1. middle: DP2. right: DP3.

As you might be able to tell from its name, 'Allow Home screen rotation' makes your home screen go into landscape mode when auto-rotate is on and your phone is rotated sideways. This was already present in Oreo and existed in DP1 as well, but DP2 dropped it for whatever reason. Hopefully it's here to stay this time.