Last year, the European Union issued Google a $2.7 billion fine after the company was found guilty prioritizing its own shopping results over those from competitors. According to Reuters, Google is in hot water yet again, as the company is expected to be hit with another major EU fine.

The fine is likely to be larger than the previous $2.7 billion penalty, and focuses on anti-competitive prices like "prevent[ing] smartphone makers from promoting alternatives to apps such as Google Search and Maps."

After Google learned that the EU was preparing another fine, it allegedly wanted to have a closed-door hearing to present its case, but the request was denied. The decision is expected to be announced sometime around July 9, but that could change.