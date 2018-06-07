Motorola has quite a few discounts going on through its official site. Most of them concern Moto Mods, which nobody really cares about these days, but two new ones have just gone live: $100 off the Moto X4, $100 off the 64GB Moto G5S Plus, and $50 off the 32GB Moto G5S Plus.
Here are the new highlight deals, which are valid until June 30th:
- Moto X4: $299.99 from $399.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G5S Plus (64GB): $249.99 from $349.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G5S Plus (32GB): $229.99 from $279.99 ($50 off)
The Moto X4's $100 discount is pretty good; it's not as good as the $150 credit from Project Fi or the Prime Exclusive discounts Amazon sometimes offers, but this is a straightforward discount and you don't get any Amazon crapware on your phone. If you're going for a Moto G5S Plus, you'd be stupid not to go for the 64GB model; it's only $20 more than the 32GB version with this discount and it comes with more RAM and storage.
Here are a few of the other deals Motorola is offering:
- Moto Z2 Force (AT&T): $500 from $720 ($200 off) - expires June 30th
- Moto E4 Plus (32GB): $159.99 from $199.99 ($40 off) - expires June 23rd
- Moto E4 Plus (16GB): $149.99 from $169.99 ($20 off) - expires June 23rd
- Moto Z2 Play / Moto Z / Moto Z Play: free Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod - expires June 9th for Z2 Play, June 23rd for Z and Z Play
Again, the deals on the Moto X4 and Moto G5S Plus expire June 30th, so you've got some time to mull them over.
