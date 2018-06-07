Nest makes some truly excellent security cameras, but they're not cheap. Today, they're at least a little cheaper on the Google Store. The Nest Cam IQ, IQ Outdoor, Cam Outdoor, and indoor camera are all on sale for the next ten days.

Here's the full list of sale prices.

Unsurprisingly, the newest and most expensive Nest camera (the IQ Outdoor) has the smallest discount. These are not generally the lowest prices we've ever seen, but the sale period is much more generous. All the sale prices are good through June 17, 2018 at 11:59pm PT. That gives you plenty of time to decide.