Android P has received a ton of UI changes, and Google's still adding more even in its third developer preview. Our latest feature spotlight concerns the icon that shows up in the message reply notification interface, which has been swapped out for a more P-fitting one. Note that this has nothing to do with Google's Reply app; this is just a UI tweak as part of DP3.

left: DP2. right: DP3.

The new reply icon is slimmer than the old one, and it's a better fit with P's general aesthetic. It's also worth noting that it's no longer colored according to your contact's theme color, with Google instead opting for it to remain greyscale at all times.

left: DP2. right: DP3.

This is an extremely minor change in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to see Google making everything uniform. Looking at the two side-by-side makes it obvious how much better the new icon suits Android P than the old one.