For a while between March and May, it seemed like eBay was giving out sitewide coupon codes every other day. Sometimes it was 20% off, sometimes it was 15% off, and other times it was 15% off with 20% off for select sellers. Now, the 20% discount is back for Father's Day, matching the best discount we've seen thus far.

To take advantage of the offer, your purchase must be at least $50, and the discount amount is capped at $100. It does work on anything, though, which is pretty neat. Here are some example deals:

Use code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the discount. The offer is valid until 7:00pm PT (10:00pm ET) tonight, so you'll have to hurry. It's valid in the US and on eBay Canada.