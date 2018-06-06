You can currently nab a brand new, unlocked, dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S9 for the rock-bottom price of $509.99 on eBay. If you're in the market for something larger, a Galaxy S9+ is still a heck of a deal at $609.99. Both will require a coupon code that expires today, so get a move on.

Seller never-msrp has the S9 and S9+ for $609.99 and $709.99, respectively. The seller has had the phones on sale before, but never this low. The additional $100 off comes by way of a coupon code we mentioned a little bit ago: PICKDADSGIFT. That code expires in about eight hours, as of this writing, at 7 P.M., Pacific time.

This is a good deal even without the coupon, but if you're gonna pull the trigger, you might as well save that extra $100. Each is listed as being available in limited quantities, and both are sold out in all colors but black. But hey, that's the nicest-looking one anyway.