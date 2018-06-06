The Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant went up for pre-order yesterday, but if you can't wait until September to get your unit or if you're team Alexa, then there's another unit you should be looking at: the Echo Show. It's already available to buy and today the price has dropped to $149.99 instead of $229.99.

The Echo Show is an Alexa speaker and display: you can talk to it, listen to music and read lyrics, watch videos and recipes, make video/audio calls, and control your smart home. It has a 7" touchscreen, dual 2" speakers, an 8-microphone array, a 5MP front-facing camera, and Bluetooth so you can even use it as a speaker for your other devices or stream from it to another more powerful speaker.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Show go this low, but the $149.99 price matches those two other instances. We don't know how long the discount will last, so make up your mind quickly because these kinds of deals seem to happen only every few months. If you're interested, you can grab it in black or white from the link below.