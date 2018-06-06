Just earlier today, Sonos announced its new Beam, a soundbar that's 60% the size of the company's previous Playbar, all while including features like Airplay 2, Alexa functionality, and a surprisingly big sound for the size—or so Sonos claims.

Sonos products might be eclipsed by a discrete system, but you're unlikely to find something else with the same quality at Sonos' size, especially considering the level of software support and features the company regularly provides. The new Beam is optimized for multiple use cases, and the company advertised having tested it with over 50 "sound creators" (i.e., they asked sound designers if the Beam produced their content in the right way, and they tweaked it when it didn't). Add in the room-specific Trueplay tuning technology, and that precisely crafted sound can be even more precisely set for your environment.

It includes Amazon Alexa built right in, and it supports Apple's Airplay 2 and Siri (at some level). Google Assistant support is coming soon, but no date is set just yet. Other noteworthy features include HDMI-ARC support, four woofers, and one tweeter.

Pre-orders are live now, with global availability set July 17th. At $399, the Beam isn't cheap, but if you're heavily invested in Sonos' ecosystem already, it's probably not the most expensive part of your sound system.