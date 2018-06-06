The second Android P Developer Preview brought with it a brand-new multitasking UI, but it also took away the beloved 'Clear all' button that we'd waited so long for. Android's VP of engineering, Dave Burke, clarified that it would be returning soon, and it is indeed back in Android P DP3.

Just as a screenshot from Burke had shown, the 'Clear all' button is positioned to the left of the recent apps themselves. Tap that, and all of your recent apps will disappear. Pretty clever stuff.

We're still finding new stuff in Android P's third Developer Preview, so stay tuned.