As Android P approaches, some users of newer devices still waiting for Oreo are becoming increasingly frustrated. But LG G6 owners on Verizon Wireless are getting some relief: Android 8.0 is rolling out to the device now.
Update notes are up on Verizon's website. The update includes Oreo goodness like picture-in-picture for YouTube videos, notification dots, and other tweaks like enhanced fingerprint security.
Reader screens showing the G6 updating to Android 8.0.
LG had said it would begin updating the G6 to Oreo beginning April 30. That was nearly a month ago at this point, but at least Verizon G6 users don't have to wait any longer.
- Source:
- Verizon
We have received a tip (thanks Nick!) that Oreo is now rolling out to the Sprint G6. There are additional reports on Reddit.
It looks like the AT&T G6 is next, according to a report on Reddit. The changelog isn't live yet on AT&T's website, so the rollout is probably still in the early stages. Thanks, John!
- Thanks:
- Anthony,
- Adrian
