Well, to be honest, they aren't quite back yet, but they will be soon, and you can back the idea through the newly revealed Indiegogo campaign that just went live this morning. Apparently, it's been 25 years since POGs had a brief success in the early '90s, and now we all may get the opportunity to experience the forgettable collectible milk-cap slamming game all over again, but this time as an augmented reality mobile title. That's right, POGs AR will be the first officially licensed mobile game from the World POG Federation.

First off, I would like to point out that I'm not a fan of crowdfunding, so I wanted to make sure you know what you are getting into if you back this project. It would appear that POGs AR is already in the works. A prototype exists, and product testing should begin next month. As you can see in the chart below, there is at least a timetable for when we can expect each phase of the game's development. So at the very least, it would seem that this is coming, even if it doesn't reach its $50,000 flexible goal. Still, I want to be clear here, there are no guarantees, and this project could very well fail before a functioning product is released.

Now on to the good stuff. There are a few different unlockable perks available to donors of the Indiegogo campaign. The most notable would be the reward for the $20 tier. You get your very own physical Gold Founder Slammer. For the $5 tier you will unlock three times your contribution of in-game currency when the game is finally released, and for $30 you can forgo the physical gold slammer to unlock a digital version along with early access to the game and founder status. More tiers exist as well, but past the $30 mark, things get a little too pricey for the cheap t-shirts and hats you unlock as rewards.

If you would like to use your own physical POG collection, you can, as long as you are a backer. This is probably the most important perk for any die-hard fan, and I have to say it sounds like a nice little feature. The built-in AR functionality supposedly makes it easy to add your favorite POGs into the game, this way you can play with your classic collection in an entirely new way.

Oh, and if you are interested in the specifics of how the POGs AR will play, here are a few of the more notable highlights of what you can expect upon release.

Intense player vs player matches where they try to slam their opponents into submission and capture their collection.

Augmented reality mode allows players to scan real-world items to complete POG sets and unlock new content.

Compete to earn real-world prizes and rare POGs from some of your favorite companies.

Collect and trade POGs with other players around the world.

Win matches and compete in regular tournaments to earn slammer upgrades, unlock new content and more!

Where’s POGMAN? The hilarious (and hairy!) mascot is hiding throughout the game in various outfits and disguises. Can you find him?

Slammers come equipped with different abilities and upgrades.

Multiple throwing techniques to try - - see what works best for you!

New POGs tubes unlocked every day, so log-in and compete to expand your collection.

As you can see, POGs AR will fit in just fine with all the rest of the casual collection games on the Play Store.

The skeptic in me says this Indiegogo campaign is merely a perfect storm of '90s nostalgia intersecting with the clear interests of the casual mobile gaming market. So while I hate to admit it, POGs AR may just be a great idea that'll probably do very well. Still, I can't but help to shake the feeling that nostalgia and casual gamers may not be enough to carry POGs into the future. After all, the gimmick already failed once. How long will it take for the idea to fail again?